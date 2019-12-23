India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off Odisha coast

Representational Image

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Monday.

"The missile was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives. The entire event was monitored by Ground Telemetry Systems, Range Radar Systems and Electro Optical Tracking System," said DRDO in a statement.

The weapon system, which operates on the move, comprises fully automated command and control system, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multi-function radar and launcher.

Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search-on-move and track-on-move capability.

The system is compact with a minimum number of vehicles for a firing unit. The single stage solid propelled missile has midcourse inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO.

"The missile successfully engaged the aerial target, establishing its capability," DRDO said. Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems)M.S.R. Prasad was present during the trial.

The developmental trials of the weapon system are successfully completed and the weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021.