India set to sign USD 1 billion deal with US firm for Tejas engines amid tariff row: Report

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing tariff row with the United States (US), India is on the verge of signing a USD 1 billion deal with American firm GE Aerospace to procure 113 more GE-404 engines for the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Quoting defence officials, the report stated that the two sides are nearly done with the negotiations. and the deal is expected to be finalised by September this year. The deal will help Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) meet its requirement for 212 GE-404 engines in continuity.

HAL to supply 83 LCA Tejas by 2029-30

The HAL is expected to supply the 83 LCA Tejas aircraft by the end of 2029-30, and the second batch of 97 LCA Mark 1As by 2033-34. The Tejas will replace the MiG-21 aircraft, which was retired by the IAF recently after six decades of service.

According to the ANI report, GE Aerospace will supply two 404 engines each month from now on. The HAL is also negotiating with the US firm to buy its GE-414 engines with 80 per cent transfer of technology.

200 GE engines required for LCA Mark 2, AMCA

India requires 200 GE-414 engines for LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Officials told ANI that negotiations and the two sides will likely sign the USD 1.5 billion deal in the next few months.



They further said that the Ministry of Defence and the Air Headquarters are completely backing the indigenous fighter jet project, which is considered to be a huge boost in promoting indigenisation and will help small and medium enterprises in the defence business across the nation.

India's push for self-reliance in defence sector

India, along with French firm Safran, is also working on its indigenous fighter aircraft engine project. India aims to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector through indigenisation and is also acquiring technologies from various global sources.