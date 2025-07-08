India set to roll out Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet: Key features, firepower and strategic significance explained India is set to roll out its most advanced homegrown fighter jet, the Tejas Mk-1A, by end-July 2025, marking a major leap in defence indigenisation. Designed to counter threats from both China and Pakistan, the aircraft blends cutting-edge sensors, electronic warfare and multirole combat capability.

New Delhi:

India is set to take a significant step in its long-term defence indigenisation journey as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) prepares to roll out the first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet from its Nashik facility by the end of July 2025. The aircraft is the most advanced version of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme so far, developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a multirole frontline fighter tailored for a dual-front threat scenario involving both China and Pakistan.

The rollout expected before end-July 2025 comes more than four years after the IAF signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for 83 Mk-1As. Now, with a second order of 97 aircraft worth nearly Rs 67,000 crore under negotiation, the Mk-1A is set to become a core part of India's tactical response through the next decade.

It's more than a MiG replacement; it's India's first major leap in fielding a homegrown fighter designed for modern aerial combat, electronic warfare and survivability in contested skies. Beyond numbers, the aircraft carries strategic significance, especially as India stares at rising Chinese assertiveness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Pakistan's growing military dependence on Beijing.

What makes the Tejas Mk-1A a next-gen fighter?

The Mk-1A is a significant upgrade over the earlier Tejas Mk-1 variant. Central to this evolution is its sensor suite, spearheaded by the Israeli-origin ELM-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a marked improvement over the mechanically scanned radar in the Mk-1.

This AESA system enables simultaneous tracking of multiple targets at longer ranges, even in cluttered or jammed environments crucial for air dominance in complex theatres like Ladakh or the northeast. It is backed by a revamped digital cockpit interface, Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFDs) and a Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC Mk-1A) that delivers better handling at high speeds and altitudes.

Together these features offer real-time situational awareness and rapid-response capability, putting the Mk-1A on par with frontline jets in the region, including Pakistan's Chinese-supported JF-17 Block III.

Built to survive

With modern combat extending into the electromagnetic spectrum, the Mk-1A features an indigenous Electronic Warfare (EW) suite.

Self-protection jammer Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) Countermeasure Dispensing Systems (CMDS)

These systems give the aircraft a critical edge in contested airspace by detecting, evading or deceiving enemy threats.

It also supports Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) and is equipped with Software Defined Radios (SDRs) for encrypted communication and data sharing across air and ground assets, allowing seamless integration into joint-force and network-centric operations.

(Image Source : DRDO)With Its X-Band Phased Array Monopulse Seeker, BrahMos-NG to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy against Diverse and Fast-moving Threats

Firepower edge: From Astra to BrahMos-NG

The Tejas Mk-1A isn't just better defended, it hits harder too. With nine external hardpoints, the jet can carry a range of Indian and Western-origin munitions, including:

Astra Mk-1: India's long-range Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile with a range over 100 km.

India's long-range Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile with a range over 100 km. Python-5 and ASRAAM: Heat-seeking missiles for dogfights.

Heat-seeking missiles for dogfights. SAAW and Laser-Guided Bombs (LGBs): For precision strikes on enemy airfields and infrastructure.

For precision strikes on enemy airfields and infrastructure. BrahMos-NG (under integration): Supersonic cruise missile with Mach 3+ speed and standoff range expected to become a game-changer in future deep-strike missions.

(Image Source : ANI) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

Built in India, globally relevant

Over 62 per cent of the Mk-1A's components are currently indigenous. HAL is targeting 70 per cent by 2029, aided by local production of avionics, radars, sensors, and weapon systems.

The American GE F404-IN20 engine remains its only major imported subsystem. However, work is ongoing to indigenise propulsion through the GE F414 engine co-development for the Tejas Mk-2 and AMCA programmes.

The Nashik facility, HAL's third dedicated Tejas line after Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will boost capacity to 16 jets per year. Between 3 and 4 Mk-1As are slated for delivery from Nashik in FY 2025-26.

China-Pakistan axis: Why Mk-1A is needed now

The Tejas Mk-1A rollout comes amid a shifting security equation in South Asia. Pakistan's reliance on China has deepened, with the JF-17 Block III programme heavily dependent on Chinese subsystems, including:

KLJ-7A AESA radar

PL-15 BVR missile with an estimated range of 150–200 km

Glass cockpit and Helmet Mounted Display (HMD)

While Pakistan has inducted around 30 Block III jets, production targets suggest a fleet of 50-60 in the coming years. The JF-17 is pitched as an affordable, multirole option, but reliability and performance issues persist, especially in engine life and radar performance.

Simultaneously, China has deployed J-20 stealth fighters, long-range SAMs and electronic warfare units in forward bases in Tibet and Xinjiang. The PLA Air Force's focus is on air denial along the LAC, including in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

India has responded by forward-deploying Rafales and Su-30MKIs and integrating new surveillance assets. But a long-term deterrence strategy depends on domestically built, rapidly scalable platforms like the Mk-1A.

(Image Source : PTI)ASTRA, an indigenous Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile, being testfired by Tejas Light Combat Aircraft

Tejas Mk-1A vs JF-17 Block III: Who holds the edge?

While both the Tejas Mk-1A and JF-17 Block III represent attempts by regional powers to field indigenous fighter jets, the Indian platform holds clear advantages in critical areas. The Mk-1A features a proven AESA radar (ELM-2052), superior electronic warfare capabilities, a digital flight control system, and a broader weapons compatibility including the Astra BVR missile and upcoming BrahMos-NG. In contrast, the JF-17 Block III relies heavily on Chinese subsystems, such as the KLJ-7A radar and PL-15 missiles, but suffers from reliability concerns, particularly in engine performance and systems integration. The Tejas also boasts higher indigenous content and better survivability features, giving it a technological edge. Operationally, the Mk-1A is tailored for high-altitude performance critical for the Himalayan theatre, whereas the JF-17, though cost-effective, is optimised for flatter terrains.

(Image Source : DRDO) Tejas MKII

What's next: Mk-2, AMCA, and global dominance

India isn't stopping with the Mk-1A. HAL is already developing the Tejas Mk-2, a heavier twin-seat variant with a GE F414 engine, increased payload and combat radius. It will fill the medium-role slot until the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is ready by the early 2030s.

Tejas has drawn growing interest from countries like Argentina, Egypt, the Philippines and Nigeria. If HAL can scale up production and meet timelines, the Mk-1A could well become India's first truly global fighter export.