India receives second GE-404 engine from US for Tejas LCA MK-1A jets, HAL to get 12 more by March 2026

New Delhi:

India on Monday received the second GE-404 engine from the United States for its ambitious Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A programme, giving a significant boost to the indigenous fighter jet project, news agency ANI reported. These advanced engines are being delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is tasked with integrating them into the LCA Mark 1A jets. According to defence officials, HAL is set to receive 12 more GE-404 engines by March 2026. These engines will power the LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. Notably, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has already placed firm orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A aircraft. In addition, a proposal to procure 97 more jets is now in an advanced stage of processing, having already secured clearance from the Ministry of Defence.

First engine delivered earlier in 2024

Earlier this year, GE Aerospace delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL for the Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fighter jet. The HAL is planning to integrate the engines with the Mark1A fighters and supply over 10 of these planes to IAF. Recently, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Misra had visited the HAL facilities in Bengaluru and received the LCA Mark 2 project along with the Mark 1A programme. The LCA Mark 2 project is expected to be the replacement for the aging fleet of Mirage 2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 aircraft around the year 2035. Over 400 indigenous LCA aircraft are expected to be built by India with the American GE engine variants in the next over 10 years.

Deal signed in 2021

In 2021, India signed a $716 million deal with General Electric to procure 99 F404-IN20 engines to power the Tejas Mk1A fighters. However, the delivery schedule faced disruptions due to global supply chain issues, including setbacks from a South Korean component supplier which caused a delay in the original timeline. As per the revised plan, the complete delivery of engines is now targeted for March 2026. The Indian Air Force has laid out a bold roadmap for the Tejas fleet, planning to induct a total of 352 aircraft, which will include both the Mk1A and Mk2 variants.

What makes the Tejas Mk-1A a next-gen fighter?

The Mk-1A is a significant upgrade over the earlier Tejas Mk-1 variant. Central to this evolution is its sensor suite, spearheaded by the Israeli-origin ELM-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a marked improvement over the mechanically scanned radar in the Mk-1.

This AESA system enables simultaneous tracking of multiple targets at longer ranges, even in cluttered or jammed environments crucial for air dominance in complex theatres like Ladakh or the northeast. It is backed by a revamped digital cockpit interface, Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFDs) and a Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC Mk-1A) that delivers better handling at high speeds and altitudes.

Together, these features offer real-time situational awareness and rapid-response capability, putting the Mk-1A on par with frontline jets in the region, including Pakistan's Chinese-supported JF-17 Block III.

(With inputs from agencies)

