India sends high-level delegation to witness Archbishop Koovakad elevation as cardinal by Pope Francis

Archbishop George Koovakad of India will be created as a cardinal by Pope Francis, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday, asserting that it is a matter of immense pride for the country. The government of India has sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to witness this ceremony in Vatican City in Europe.

"It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis. The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this Ceremony," the PMO said in a post on X.

Indian delegation meets Pope Francis

Prior to the ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on Pope Francis. The PMO also shared a photograph of the delegation meeting the Pope.

Who is George Koovakad ?

Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala, was among the 21 priests elevated to the rank of cardinal. He has been organising Pope Francis' international tours since 2020.

Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

Over the years, Koovakad served in various key roles, including as Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014).

He then became a Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020). In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organising the global travels of the Pope.

