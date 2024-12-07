Mamata Banerjee eyes top position in INDIA bloc: Will Opposition agree?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

INDIA bloc rift: Amid back-to-back setbacks in the crucial Haryana and Maharashtra state elections, a rift has emerged within the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc over the 'functioning issue,' with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee explicitly expressed her willingness to take charge of the Opposition alliance. While the Congress voiced its opposition, many leaders of the Opposition alliance are on board with the TMC chief.

Congress on Mamata Banerjee's remark

Congress voiced its opposition and dismissed the possibility of change in INDIA bloc leadership as a "good joke". "That's a good joke," Manikam Tagore said when asked about Banerjee's remarks.

Congress leader Udit Raj said, " When TMC won (in West Bengal), TMC tried to expand their network all over the country...they struggled a lot, to what extent they succeeded, from that it is understood that the one who couldn't extend her party outside Bengal, how will she fight on a national level? How can she lead?..."

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "She just answered a media question. This does not mean that talks were held about this in the INDIA bloc... If she talks about this with INDIA bloc leaders, they will together find a solution to this. No leader will ever, when asked if they would like to lead a group, say no to it and come about as incapable."

CPI leader D Raja said, " I don't know what she means exactly, after the exit polls came out there was only one meeting of INDIA alliance. It is a fact but one should understand what is the objective of INDIA bloc. 'Desh Bachao, BJP Hatao' this was a common resolve...point here is situation is not same in every state..."

Uddhav Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP with Banerjee

On CM Banerjee's remark, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said that her party would be happy if Mamata Banerjee took more responsibility. "Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance. In a vibrant democracy, the opposition has a big role and responsibility, so if she wants to take more responsibility, we will be very happy," Sule said,

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that they also wish for Banerjee to be a major partner in the INDIA bloc. He further that they will soon be traveling to Kolkata to talk to her. "We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together," Raut said during a press conference.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) national spokesperson Udaiveer Singh expressed support for the TMC chief, suggesting that the INDIA bloc should consider her leadership. "If Mamata Banerjee has expressed a desire, the leaders of the INDIA alliance should take it into account and offer their support. This will strengthen the alliance. Mamata Banerjee played a key role in stopping the BJP in Bengal. We have sympathy for her. Our bond with Mamata dates back," Singh said.

'INDIA alliance has been torn apart'

JDU leader KC Tyagi said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has been torn apart. He said that the next fight will be between the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and the state leadership of INDIA alliance. "In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav is leading the front, Mamta Banerjee is leading the front somewhere else, and somewhere, Arvind Kejriwal is leading the front. Congress party wants to do politics by climbing on their shoulders," he said.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said that the Congress' existence is diminishing politically so CM Mamata wants to become the face of the opposition. Chatterjee said that nothing that Mamata Banerjee says can be trusted.

"Everyone in India Block was united to defeat BJP but Congress is not there in the results of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand... Congress's existence is diminishing politically, so Mamata Banerjee wants to become the face of the Leader of the Opposition... However, nothing she (Mamata Banerjee) says can be trusted," the BJP leader said.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the alliance and Congress have completely succumbed under the weight of Rahul Gandhi. "This is a power struggle between people who do not match with each other. The alliance and Congress have completely succumbed under the weight of Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are nothing more than a liability. The sole purpose of the INDI bloc is to ensure political placement and protect a corrupt clan," Chugh told ANI.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc and displayed her intent to take charge of the opposition bloc if given the opportunity. The TMC chief said that she was one of the founder members of the INDIA bloc, and if given the opportunity, she could "run the show".

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said.

On being asked why she is not taking charge of the INDIA bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity, I would ensure its smooth functioning." "I don't want to go outside Bengal, but I can run it from here," she said.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Mumbai Police receives message threatening attempt on PM Modi's life, probe launched

Also Read: Big blow to MVA in Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party will be out of alliance, announces Abu Azmi