Mumbai Police receives message threatening attempt on PM Modi's life, probe launched

Threat to PM Modi's life: Mumbai Police today (December 7) received a message threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said an official. The message was traced back to a number registered in Ajmer district of Rajasthan. A police team was sent there immediately to nab the suspect, said an official.

The WhatsApp message, which was sent to the traffic police helpline in the early hours of Saturday, mentioned two ISI agents and a plan to carry out a bomb blast to target PM Modi.

Police suspect sender might be mentally disturbed person

The investigators suspect that the sender may be a mentally disturbed person or under the influence of alcohol at the time the threat was made. However, a further probe is ongoing to determine the intentions behind the message.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notably, the helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received hoax threat messages many times in the past.

Threat call to kill PM Modi

Earlier in November, Mumbai Police’s traffic control room received a threatening call where the caller claimed a plan was in place to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to police sources, the caller has been identified as a woman. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Amboli police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend her, police said.

Initial reports suggest the woman is mentally disturbed, but authorities are proceeding with the investigation following standard procedures, police said. The police have launched an investigation and are adhering to all protocols while tracking the suspect, they added.

Last year in July also, the Mumbai Police control room had received a similar threat call wherein the call had warned to kill Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per officials, an unidentified person had called on the landline number of the Mumbai Police Control Room and threatened to kill the Prime Minister and the UP CM. The caller had also reportedly threatened to carry out "26/11-like attack" in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

