PM Modi inaugurates Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, highlights northeast's potential to propel India's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration (December 6-8) dedicated to showcasing the rich culture and economic potential of Northeast India. The festival, being celebrated for the first time, focuses on the region's textile industry, traditional craftsmanship, tourism, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

In his address at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the Northeast, with its vibrant culture and dynamic people, has immense potential to drive India's growth. He highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the region's cultural heritage, while also unlocking its vast economic opportunities. PM Modi concluded his speech by visiting several pavilions, where he interacted with artisans and craftsmen showcasing their work, which he described as a reflection of the region’s diverse and rich traditions. This interaction underscored the significant economic potential the Northeast offers for India’s overall development.

The event was attended as well by the Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who supported the mission to augment the infusion of awareness about the contributions of the Northeast region to the national economy through the festival.

Thus, the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' is a gathering of the eight Northeastern states, branches to unite varied traditional forms of art, craft, and cultural practice. Primarily directed towards the promotion of the region's handicrafts and handlooms, its agricultural products and tourism, the festival embodies— as a proud, dynamic soiree— the cultural richness of Northeast India. Key features of the event are handmade exhibitions, 'Grameen haats', and state-specific pavilions that give the visitors a wide experience well into the differential cultural fabric of the region.

In addition to these cultural displays, the Mahotsav also features technical sessions aimed at fostering regional development. Special events, such as an investors’ roundtable and buyer-seller meets, provide unique opportunities for networking and building partnerships to enhance the economic prospects of the region. A design conclave and fashion shows, focusing on Northeast India's traditional handlooms and crafts, further highlight the region's vibrant artistic traditions.

The festival also offers an array of musical performances and indigenous culinary showcases, offering attendees a taste of the region’s rich cultural diversity.

One of the standout events at the festival was the Symphony of Ashtalakshmi, a symphonic ensemble performed by artists from the eight Northeast states. The performance was attended by PM Modi, the Chief Ministers of the Northeast states, and several union ministers. This musical spectacle represented the unique sounds and traditions of the region, adding a spectacular touch to the Mahotsav’s celebrations.

The 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' is set to be a landmark event, further strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Northeast India and the rest of the country. It promises to provide a platform for the region's art, culture, and economy to shine on a national stage.