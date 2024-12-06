Govt will purchase farm produce at MSP, this is our guarantee, says Centre amid farmers protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers hold protest at Haryana-Punjab border.

Amid ongoing farmers protest at the Haryna-Punjab border, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday made a big announcement and told the Rajya Sabha that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that all farm produce is purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). “This is Modi govt’s guarantee,” he said.

The statement from the minister could be seen as part of the broader policy efforts by the Modi government to address the issues faced by the agricultural sector.

Farmers begin foot march to Delhi.

The development comes at a time when the 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Haryana police asked farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Public gathering banned in Ambala

The Ambala district administration has banned any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district. The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

A few farmers holding farmers' unions' flags pushed the iron mesh, put up by the security personnel, down the bridge constructed over the Ghaggar River.

Mobile internet suspended in Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS service in 11 villages of Ambala district till December 9. The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon.

The farmers, gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding the Centre give them a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmers stopped at Sambhu border

The 'jatha' began its march at 1 pm but after covering a few metres, they were forced to stop near a multi-layered barricading erected by the Haryana government.

Chanting 'Satnam Waheguru' and holding farmers unions' flags and carrying essential items, the 'jatha' crossed the initial layer barricades easily but could not proceed further.

A few farmers pushed the iron mesh and barbed wire, and others even uprooted iron nails from the road – National Highway-44.

Security personnel, who were standing behind the cemented barricades with iron grills set up for protection, were seen asking farmers not to move ahead as they did not have permission.

One of the protesters climbed the roof of the tin where security forces had been stationed. Earlier, the district authorities in Ambala ordered the closure of all government and private schools.

