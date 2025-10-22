India's largest airbase set to come up in MP's Khajuraho spanning over 1,000 acres | Details here Khajuraho is set to become the site of India's largest Air Force base, with the Defence Ministry starting initial processes for land acquisition. Around 1,000 acres have been earmarked near the airport for this.

Khajuraho:

The historic town of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, known worldwide for its temples and tourism, is set to make a mark on India's defence map. The country's largest airbase is likely to be established here soon, with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initiating the preliminary process for the project. The proposed airbase will play a vital role for the Indian Air Force (IAF), serving as a strategic hub for fighter jets and military transport aircraft. As per initial plans, around 1,000 acres of land near the existing Khajuraho Airport have been identified for the project. Once approvals are in place, land acquisition may begin early next year. Officials believe the airbase will enhance both the strategic and economic importance of the region.

What did MP VD Sharma say?

Confirming the development, Member of Parliament and former Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt (VD) Sharma said he had been in regular discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure better utilisation of Khajuraho Airport. Sharma revealed that a survey was recently conducted at four airports - Prayagraj, Jhansi, Gwalior and Khajuraho. Among them, Khajuraho was found to be the most suitable and secure location for developing a full-fledged airbase. He added that initial groundwork has already begun, and once completed, the project will significantly boost not only Khajuraho's strategic relevance but also Madhya Pradesh's defence infrastructure.

Why was Khajuraho chosen?

Experts highlight several factors behind Khajuraho's selection for the new airbase. The region is sparsely populated, offering ample space for future expansion. It is also strategically positioned - neither too close nor too far from the Pakistan border, making it ideal for swift operational deployment. Currently, Gwalior is the only airbase in Madhya Pradesh. The upcoming Khajuraho base would complement it geographically, being located in the same operational corridor. Favourable weather conditions, plateau terrain, and low civilian movement make the location even more suitable for large-scale military operations. Additionally, Khajuraho's strong air and road connectivity and its status as a major international tourist destination add to its logistical advantages.

