Indian Air Force Day 2025: India's air prowess on display on as IAF marks 93rd foundation day | Watch Indian Air Force Day 2025: Air Force Day, observed annually on October 8, marks the IAF's official founding in 1932 and is celebrated across the country. The parade at Hindon included a display of various aircraft, marching contingents, and a ceremonial guard of honour.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its Air Force Day 2025 at Hindon Air Base, showcasing India's aerial strength and operational readiness with display of fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29. The IAF parade also highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspects guard of honour

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected the parade and took the salute at the parade held at Hindon Air Base as part of the Air Force Day celebrations.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 93rd Air Force Day. CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

IAF parade highlights achievements of Operation Sindoor

This year's parade was held at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor during the Air Force Day celebrations. It demonstrated the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

This year, the static display line-up also included platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialed his Indian counterpart.

The display featured fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison was also a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.

President, PM Modi extend Air Force Day greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to Air Force personnel, veterans, and their families on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day. In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu said, "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Air Force personnel on Air Force Day and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations. Modi said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations."

Op Sindoor befitting reply to Pakistan: IAF Chief

On the eve of the 93rd Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor was a defining moment that demonstrated the Indian Air Force's (IAF) precision, strength, and unity of purpose in responding to Pakistan's "Napak" (cowardly) act -- the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking ahead of the Air Force Day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor showed how India's air power can deliver a firm and calibrated response to any threat against the nation.

"During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force lived up to these words and once again brought glory to India's name in the pages of world history. Operation Sindoor also stands as a shining example of clear higher direction, indigenous capability, effective cohesion, and jointmanship between all defence forces," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which provoked the armed forces to launch the operation under the guidance of the Government of India, he said, "The heart-wrecking terrorist attack in Pahalgam shocked the entire nation and the world. Through Operation Sindoor, India gave a befitting and strong response to the enemy's cowardly (NaPak) act. When the adversary attempted to launch attacks on our civilian population and military installations, the Indian Air Force carried out precise and decisive strikes that forced the enemy to come to the table for peace talks."

