India's response to Pahalgam attack was targeted and measured: Jaishankar to Iran counterpart Operation Sindoor: India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 8) held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Araghchi is visiting India to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Iran. It is the Iranian foreign minister's first visit to India since assuming office in August 2024.

India's response was targeted and measured: Jaishankar

During his meeting with Araghchi, Jaishankar briefed him on Operation Sindoor, stating that the Pahalgam terror attack necessitated a firm response. He emphasised that India's action was both targeted and measured, specifically aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure.

Jaishankar further clarified that India does not seek to escalate the situation, but firmly warned that any military aggression against the country would be met with a strong and resolute response.

"You are visiting India at a time when we are responding to a particularly barbaric terrorist attack on 22nd April in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This attack compelled us to respond on 7th May by striking at the cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured. It is not our intention to escalate the situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very very firm response. As a neighbour and close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of the situation. Once again, a very warm welcome," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabia's Minister Adel Aljubeir

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Aljubeir, in New Delhi. During the meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Jaishankar shared India's perspective on firmly countering terrorism.

Adel Aljubeir is in India on an unannounced visit and held talks with S Jaishankar today with a focus on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Aljubeir's visit to New Delhi comes as the already frosty ties between India and Pakistan plummet further following the Indian military's targeted strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday (May 7), Jaishankar held discussions with foreign ministers from Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Qatar. He emphasised India's approach to cross-border terrorism and expressed gratitude for their solidarity and support. In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces on the early morning of May 7 launched a strike at the terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor.'

Nine terror sites were targeted

Addressing a press briefing on the 'Operation Sindoor' yesterday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

Under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in of Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Also Read:

Also Read: