Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. 100 terrorists killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh to all-party meeting

100 terrorists killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh to all-party meeting

100 terrorists killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh to all-party meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Source : PTI
Reported ByVijai Laxmi  Edited ByRaghwendra Shukla  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

100 terrorists killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh to all-party meeting

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Operation Sindoor Indian Army Pakistan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\