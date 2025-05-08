Indian Army pays tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, vows strong response to Pakistan's ceasefire violations In an official statement, the Indian Army extended its unwavering support to the innocent civilians affected by the unprovoked artillery fire, asserting that the safety and dignity of its citizens remain paramount.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has paid heartfelt tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice on Wednesday, while bravely serving the nation during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC). Kumar laid down his life on duty amid intense and indiscriminate shelling by the adversary in the Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

In an official statement, the Indian Army extended its unwavering support to the innocent civilians affected by the unprovoked artillery fire, asserting that the safety and dignity of its citizens remain paramount. “We stand in solidarity with the innocent civilians who have been victims of these cowardly attacks,” the Army said. Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the nation, the Army added, "The nefarious designs of our enemies have been and will continue to be thwarted through resolute and punitive action."