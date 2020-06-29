Image Source : AP Pakistan cannot shift blame for its domestic problems, India doesn't hesitate in condemning terrorism: MEA

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his "absurd comments" linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi. In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministry said unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world including in Karachi.

India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government's position, including his prime minister's description of the global terrorist as a "martyr"," he added.

At least five people were killed after terrorists attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday. According to the Pakistan media, seven others were injured after terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building and opened indiscriminate fire. All four terrorists have been gunned down, the Pakistan police have said, adding the militants had launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

