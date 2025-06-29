India rejects Pakistan's claim over Waziristan attack: 'Deserves contempt' Thirteen security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on Saturday, carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij.

New Delhi:

India on Sunday (June 29) strongly rejected Pakistan's accusations linking it to a deadly suicide bombing in North Waziristan that claimed the lives of 13 Pakistani soldiers. New Delhi dismissed the allegations, calling the statement "deserving of contempt."

'Statement deserves contempt'

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Statement regarding Pakistan- We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves."

13 soldiers killed in suicide attack

At least 13 security personnel were killed and three others injured in a suicide attack on Saturday in Pakistan's North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said. A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit early this morning in Khaddi village.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by terrorists, a security forces convoy was targeted today in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district."

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned the suicide attack. "We salute the brave security personnel and their families who have sacrificed their lives for the nation," said the chief minister.

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents

Pakistan has experienced a sharp increase in terrorist activities, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the collapse of the ceasefire agreement with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

Militant attacks and counter-terrorism operations surged in March 2025, with the number of terrorist incidents crossing 100 for the first time since November 2014, a Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies report said. Pakistan ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terror-related deaths rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Also Read: 13 Pakistani soldiers killed as suicide bomber attacks army convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan