Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan The earthquake in Pakistan struck at around 3:54 am (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan.

Islamabad:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at around 3:54 hours (IST), at a depth of 150 kilometres.

Epicenter of quake

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at latitude 30.25°N and longitude 69.82°E. According to reports, the epicenter of the quake was located 149 km west of the city of Multan.

The NCS on X said, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

The quake was relatively shallow, and no immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received so far. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

What’s the reason behind frequent tremors in Pakistan?

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to its location at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country is crossed by several major fault lines, making it highly vulnerable to frequent and sometimes devastating earthquakes.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

