India privileged to have a leader like PM Modi, says Nadda | Exclusive Before 2014, India was dealing with issues such as corruption and policy paralysis. However, India became a stable country after 2014, which can take strong decisions, said JP Nadda on Thursday, while speaking exclusively to India TV.

New Delhi:

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a privilege that he is India's leader. He said the trust that people of India have in PM Modi has consistently increased, which has played a key role in changing the country's image.

"Before 2014, India was dealing with issues such as corruption and policy paralysis. Our image was tarnished on the global stage, and there were questions about our leadership. India was unstable. However, India became a stable country after 2014, which can take strong decisions. Besides, we are always available to the world," Nadda said, while speaking exclusively to India TV.

"We have become the fourth largest economy, and we will soon become the third largest economy. And by conducting the surgical strikes and the air strikes, we have also shown the world that India will do everything to protect itself," he added.

'Fortunate enough to work with him'

In his interview with India TV, Nadda - who is the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare - said he was fortunate enough to work under PM Modi. Recalling his first meeting with the Prime Minister, Nadda said, "I consider it my good fortune to have had the opportunity to work with him for so long... The enthusiasm, energy, and passion that I have seen in him are amazing."

'PM Modi considers him a party worker'

PM Modi, who on Wednesday celebrated his 75th birthday, considers him only as a party worker, Nadda told India TV. One of the Prime Minister's qualities, Nadda said, is that he always arrives at party meetings with complete preparation, and he often notes the details, including the minute ones.

"He is always involved in the working of the organisation. However, he never stops anyone and only presents his ideas. His ideas are always thought-provoking, which forces us to consider them... He always stays busy, but he is always committed to (election) rallies," Nadda, who is also the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, said.