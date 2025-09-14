BJP is world's largest political party with 14 crore members: Nadda BJP national president JP Nadda also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. He also termed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime as "responsible and responsive".

New Delhi:

With 14 crore members, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the largest political party in the world, said the saffron party's national president JP Nadda on Sunday. Out of the 14 crore members, Nadda said two crore are active members.

Nadda, who is also the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, made the remark while addressing a party rally in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"We are the largest political party in the world with 14 crore members. In India, we have the NDA governments in 20 states and the BJP governments in 13 states. We are the largest representative party in the country. We have 240 MPs (Lok Sabha). We have around 1,500 MLAs. We have more than 170 MLCs," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nadda hails PM Modi's leadership

In his address, the BJP chief also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. He also termed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime as "responsible and responsive". In the last 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said there has been a politics of performance and accountable government.

Nadda, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, also listed the work done by the Modi government in the last 11 years, especially in Andhra Pradesh, saying the Centre has provided Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the capital Amaravati.

Nadda hits out at Congress

Taking a jibe at Congress, Nadda said that previous governments had focused on the politics of non-performance and did not carry out development works. He said they also failed to fulfil the promises they made in their manifestos.

"We come from a party which has an ideological base," the BJP national president said, while adding that earlier the politics was only focused on family, corruption and appeasement.