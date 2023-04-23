PM Modi to flag off India's first Water Metro in Kerala on April 25 | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the "Kochi 1" card

Water Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 (Tuesday) will inaugurate India's first Water Metro in Kochi during his visit to Kerala.

Officials have said that the Modi government has taken a conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach with respect to building infrastructure in the country.

What is Water Metro?

Water Metro is an urban mass transit system designed to offer a similar experience and ease of travel like a conventional metro system. People will be able to use the same 'Kochi 1' card for travel in both Kochi Metro and Water Metro.

Image Source : ANIIt's a "dream project" of the state, says Kerala CM

Dream project of State, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the Kochi Water Metro, set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, as a "dream project" of the state that would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.

With the launching of the flagship project set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city, one more assurance given to the people of the state by the LDF government is being fulfilled, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

In a tweet, he said exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.

"The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW," he tweeted.

KfW is a German funding agency.

The cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats would help people to reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls, he said.

Image Source : ANIThe world-class Kochi Water Metro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi, says Kerala CM

Services to begin soon

As a first phase of the project, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals, the Chief Minister said in his Facebook post.

Image Source : ANIIn a tweet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors.

