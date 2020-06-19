Image Source : PTI Galwan incident an intelligence failure, govt not telling entire truth: Manish Tiwari

Senior lawyer and Congress Party leader, Manish Tewari has lashed out at the government for its poor handling of the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Tewari said that the government is not telling the entire truth.

"The government is not telling the entire truth about the clash in the Galwan Valley. China treated our soldiers in an inhumane manner and yet their ambassador to India was not summoned by the government," Tewari said.

Speaking on the India-China clash that resulted in 20 casualties on the Indian side, Tewari said, "The situation at the LAC is very serious. This is an intelligence failure. The incident in Galwan Valley was horrific, China has hampered India's reputation in the process of killing our soldiers including a colonel rank officer."

"The troops did not fire because they were ordered to not use arms even in self defence," he added while reiterating that in no agreement ever signed between India and China, or any other agreement in the world, it is written that soldiers cannot use weapons in self defence.

Tewari also said that a similar incident also took place in the month of May where a Mahar regiment colonel was injured and is still in ICU.

Indian Army and the Chinese PLA stand eyeball to eyeball in the Ladakh sector where the PLA has intruded the Indian territory and constructed camps and watchtowers.

The build up led to a violent confrontation on Monday which has spurred anti-China sentiment across the country.

There have been calls to avoid Chinese goods and delete Chinese applications from mobile phones.

