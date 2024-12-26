INDIA bloc to split? AAP says 'will ask other parties in alliance to remove Congress'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA bloc event (File)

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came under a big threat of split after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it would ask the other parties in the coalition to remove the Congress. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.

"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said.

He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.

AAP gives 24-hour ultimatum to Congress

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.

Congress has colluded with BJP for Delhi polls: AAP

The AAP launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

TMC says Mamata 'most suitable' to leader INDIA bloc

Recently, the Trinamool Congress raised the pitch on the demand to make its chief Mamata Banerjee the leader of the INDIA bloc, with party MP Kirti Azad saying she is the "most suitable" for the job as she is the only leader who has repeatedly defeated the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's statement signalling her intent to take charge of the opposition alliance drew support from NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who described her as a capable leader, while RJD leader extended his support to the TMC chief.

(With PTI inputs)

