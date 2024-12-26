Atishi attacks Congress, says 'grand old party helping BJP in Delhi elections'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh opened a front against Congress - an ally in the INDIA bloc on Thursday. The chief minister attacked Congress, saying the grand old party helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Atishi demands action against Congress leader Ajay Maken

"Congress's action makes it clear that the party has made some arrangements with BJP for Delhi elections. Yesterday, Congress's senior leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is anti-national. I want to ask the Congress party if they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today, Congress is accusing Kejriwal of being anti-national. Congress yesterday filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal. Why? Has Congress filed any FIR against any BJP leader ever? We have found through credible sources that Congress candidates are being their election expenditure is coming from the BJP," she said.

Sandeep Dikshit is getting fund from BJP: Atishi

Atishi alleged that the BJP is funding Congress candidates. We have heard that Sandeep Dikshit is getting funded by BJP, she added.

If Congress thinks we (AAP) are anti-national, then why did they contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance with us? It is clear that Congress leaders have reached some mutual understanding with BJP to defeat AAP and make BJP win in Delhi. If there is no understanding between Congress nad BJP, then they should take action against Ajay Maken within 24 hours," she demanded.

