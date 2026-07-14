India backs Palestine’s bid for United Nations membership, reaffirms two-state solution

New Delhi:

India has backed Palestine's bid for full United Nations membership, further reiterating its support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. New Delhi’s stance on the matter was laid out by Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, during a ministerial meeting of the Palestine Donor Group held in Brussels on Monday.

The high-level meeting brought together delegates from the European Union, its member states, Palestine, international partners, and financial institutions to discuss financial support for the Palestinian Authority and the delivery of humanitarian aid to its people.

India's stance on Palestine

India has backed the vision of a “two-state” solution since 1988, when it formally recognised the State of Palestine. Rooted in the idea of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state existing peacefully alongside Israel, this stance has remained a cornerstone of India's foreign policy and continues to be reaffirmed at forums like the UN.

The Palestine Donor Group (PDG) is a body of countries and international institutions working to coordinate financial support for the Palestinian Authority. This was only its second meeting, following the first in November 2025.

The session focused on the Palestinian Authority's economic situation, the progress of its reform efforts, and the launch of a new initiative to coordinate funding for Gaza.

It was co-chaired by European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, bringing together senior officials and financial institutions in support of the two-state solution.

In May 2024, India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution backing Palestine's bid for full membership, one that passed with 143 votes in favour, nine against, and 25 abstentions.

The resolution won a majority of 143 votes in favour, including India's, while 25 countries abstained and nine nations, including Israel and the United States, voted against it. While the vote itself doesn't promise membership, since only the Security Council can do that, it granted the Palestinian Authority expanded rights within the General Assembly.

India has also consistently backed calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian access during the Israel-Gaza conflict, alongside sustained financial and developmental assistance to the Palestinian Authority, positioning itself as a long-term partner in state-building efforts rather than just a diplomatic supporter on paper.

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