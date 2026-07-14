India summons Iranian diplomats after missile attack on UAE tankers kills Indian sailor in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday summoned senior Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following an Iranian missile strike on two UAE-flagged oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack claimed the life of one Indian crew member and left eight other sailors injured, escalating tensions in one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes.

The diplomatic move came hours after the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UAE-flagged tankers Mombasa and Bahia were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while sailing through the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters. Following the high-level meeting at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, Iranian diplomats, including the DCM, were seen leaving the ministry premises.

According to ANI reports, the UAE Ministry of Defence stated, "The national tankers (Mombasa) and (Bahia) were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters."

One Indian dead, eight others injured

The strike on Mombasa proved fatal for one Indian national. Eight other crew members sustained injuries, four of them seriously. According to the UAE, the injured include six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, all of whom are receiving medical treatment. The missile attack also sparked major fires aboard both commercial vessels, causing extensive structural damage before emergency response teams managed to extinguish the flames.

Condemning the attack, the UAE described it as a grave violation of international law and warned that it reserved the right to respond to protect its sovereignty and citizens. "The state reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents," the ministry added.

Military tensions in the region intensified post attack

The incident comes amid heightened military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Before the attack, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that several "violating" vessels had been targeted by Iranian forces, while state broadcaster IRIB confirmed that cruise missiles had been fired at what it described as a "hostile vessel of the American enemy."

The United States also intensified its military operations, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing fresh strikes on targets inside Iran aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping. Explaining the objective of the operation, CENTCOM said, "These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

US President Donald Trump defended Washington's renewed naval blockade and proposed transit charges for eligible cargo passing through the strait, saying, "We are protecting a very rich portion of the world. We're spending money. And so, what we've done is, we are going to be reimbursed for protection."

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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