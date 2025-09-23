The European dilemma: Why Germany and Italy are drifting apart while allies are backing Palestine Italy has echoed Germany’s approach, supporting Palestinian self-determination in principle but rejecting recognition without political reciprocity.

New Delhi:

Europe is reeling with an unusual dilemma these days over the Israel-Palestine conflict. A growing number of countries are formally recognising a Palestinian state. France, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg and others have joined earlier moves by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, signalling a coordinated push to support Palestinian claims on the world stage. These declarations, announced in quick succession, have reshaped European diplomacy and added momentum at the United Nations for broader international acceptance of Palestine. But as the tide shifts, Germany and Italy stand apart, resisting pressure to follow suit.

Germany’s cautious stance

Germany has long supported a two-state solution, yet it has declined to take the symbolic step of recognition. Berlin argues that statehood must come through negotiations and not unilateral declarations. German leaders point to unresolved issues such as Israel’s security, the lack of direct peace talks, and the absence of Palestinian recognition of Israel. Historical ties also weigh heavily on Germany’s policy. Given its responsibility rooted in the Holocaust and decades of close security cooperation with Israel, the German government is cautious about moves that could be seen as undermining Israeli interests.

Italy’s hesitation

Italy has echoed Germany’s approach, supporting Palestinian self-determination in principle but rejecting recognition without political reciprocity. Italian officials warn that recognising Palestine "before it truly exists" risks becoming a hollow gesture.

Rome insists that Palestinian recognition of Israel is essential for progress, and it remains wary of moves that could be seen as symbolic rather than substantive. At the same time, Italy faces internal divisions. Large protests have swept the country demanding recognition, while its coalition government remains split on how far to go in confronting Israel diplomatically.

The decision by Berlin and Rome to hold back has created a fault line in European foreign policy. Other EU states that have recognised Palestine view this as a necessary step to jumpstart stalled peace efforts, while Germany and Italy warn it may lock both sides into hardened positions. Meanwhile, public opinion is creating pressure at home. Demonstrations in Italy and growing criticism in Germany suggest that large sections of society see recognition as a moral duty.

The bigger picture

Neither Germany nor Italy rejects Palestinian statehood outright. Instead, they argue that recognition should come as part of a broader peace process involving negotiations, mutual recognition and guarantees for both sides. Still, their reluctance has left them increasingly isolated as allies move ahead, underscoring the divide in Europe between those pushing symbolic recognition to shift momentum and those insisting on a cautious, process-driven approach.

