75th Independence day: Here's how the Indian Air Force celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB /@ANI As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, the IAF shared a video of the skydivers.

The Indian Air Force celebrated India's 75th Independence day on Tuesday with a tri-services skydiving demonstration with 75 skydivers in the western sector. It was organized at the Chandan Air Force in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, the IAF shared a video of the skydivers.

Earlier, the Prime Minister addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence day at Red Fort. PM Modi started his over a 90-minute speech by paying tributes to the nation's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that the country will always be indebted to them. PM Modi gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone's efforts) along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a self-reliant India.

PM Modi also greeted the Olympians who have just returned from Tokyo Olympics and applauded their achievements.

ALSO READ | Independence Day: PM Modi calls for 'Sabka Prayaas', announces Rs 100 lakh cr Gati Shakti plan

Latest India News