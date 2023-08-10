Independence Day 2023: Know everything about historic Red Fort or Lal Qila

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Red Fort or Lal Qila

The Red Fort Complex comes to life every August 15, when the Prime Minister hoists the country's flag and addresses the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from its ramparts.

Why is Red Fort or Lal Qila so important- It's significance

The Red Fort Complex was built as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad – the new capital of the fifth Mughal Emperor of India, Shah Jahan.

As the name suggests, the massive enclosing walls of monument is made of Red sandstone. It is among the UNESCO heritage site.

The Red Fort has a great significance in history. The monument has been a symbol of power since the reign of Shah Jahan, has witnessed the change in Indian history to British rule, and was the place where Indian independence was first celebrated, and is still celebrated today.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. The flag was raised on Independence Day to represent the emergence of a new nation which is free and independent from colonial rule.

