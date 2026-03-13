IMD weather update: Rain, storms alert issued across several states in big weather shift this week | Details

New Delhi:

The summer season has begun making its presence felt in India, with temperatures rising steadily from the northern to the southern regions. Daytime heat has already become uncomfortable for many people. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that relief from the heat is on the way. According to officials, rainfall is likely across several states in the coming days, which will help bring temperatures down and offer much-needed respite.

Relief likely for Delhi-NCR

The weather department has announced that a new western disturbance may affect northwest India from March 14. Due to this system, light rainfall is expected in Delhi and nearby regions. Cloudy skies are likely over Delhi-NCR on March 15, and areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram may witness light showers. Rain activity may continue till March 17, with chances of thundershowers during the morning or afternoon hours. Winds may blow at around 10 km per hour. Light cloud cover is also possible today.

Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The weather department has issued a rain alert for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well. In Uttar Pradesh, light rain accompanied by thunder is expected on March 15 and 16. Some areas may also witness strong winds and lightning. In Bihar, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain. The rainfall may begin after March 15 and continue till March 17, with strong winds likely during this period.

Other states expected to receive rainfall

The weather department has predicted light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between March 15 to 18. Heavy rain is likely today in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and may continue till March 15. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms has also been forecast for Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha. Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to stay cautious during this weather change.

On the other hand, no relief from the heat has been predicted for Gujarat, the Saurashtra‑Kutch region and southwest Madhya Pradesh. Heatwave conditions may continue in these regions, as per the weather department.

