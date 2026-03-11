Weather update: Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, IMD predicts more showers till March 16

Chennai:

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with the Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Tamil Nadu till March 16, bringing some relief as the from summer. As per the IMD reports, light rains were recorded in a few places in Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions experienced dry weather yesterday.

Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu today

As per the Chennai Meteorological Department, a low-level circulation prevailing over the South West Bay of Bengal which is expected to influence weather patterns across the region.

The IMD said light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts and Karaikal areas today, while dry weather will prevail in other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Light rain is likely at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with dry weather continuing in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Very light rain is expected at one or two places in the coastal districts of South Tamil Nadu from March 12 to March 15.

IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in many places in India

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the IMD also predicted rains, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country on Wednesday, with the western Himalayan region expected to see the most active weather conditions.

The IMD in its regular bulletin said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir from March 10 to 12, with the intensity expected to reduce to isolated light rain or snow between March 13 and 16.

The IMD also said the weather may bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph across parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 10 and 11.

IMD predicts thunderstorms in Himachal till March 16

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds in Himachal Pradesh on March 11 and 12, and again between March 14 and 16.

The weather office said maximum temperatures in the western Himalayan region may gradually fall by 5-6°C over the next week, while parts of northwest India are expected to see a gradual cooling trend after the next few days.