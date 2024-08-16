Study reveals only 9 out of 46 IMA led by women, one female president since 1928

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Female doctors performing their duties in an operation theater.

A recent study has highlighted a significant gender imbalance in leadership roles within India's Indian Medical Association (IMA). Out of 46 IMA associations, only nine are led by women, reflecting minimal female representation in top positions, as reported by news agency PTI. Since its establishment in 1928, the IMA has had only one female president among 92 individuals who have held the role.

Gender representation in medical associations

The research, conducted by The George Institute for Global Health, New Delhi, and published in PLoS Global Public Health, examined leadership across various medical associations, including the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) and others. The findings reveal that gender disparities persist even in associations focused on women's health, such as obstetrics, gynaecology, and neonatology.

Current and historical data

The study found that only 4.6% of presidents and secretaries in IMA's sub-chapters across 28 states and four Union Territories are women. This low representation is consistent with global trends showing a "leaky pipeline," where fewer women advance to leadership roles despite increasing participation in the medical field.

Call for action

The researchers emphasise that the lack of gender diversity in medical associations can result in policies that do not fully address women's health needs. They advocate for significant efforts to rectify this imbalance, noting that women-only chapters within associations have not substantially improved leadership representation, which remains at 5.5%.

