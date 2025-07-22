IIT Kharagpur B Tech second year student chokes on pill, dies According to a statement issued by the institute spokesperson on Tuesday, Chandradeep had taken some prescribed medicines after dinner when he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties.

Kharagpur:

In a tragic turn of events, a second-year B Tech student from IIT Kharagpur died on Monday night after reportedly choking on a pill. The student, Chandradeep Pawar, hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a resident of Nehru Hall on the campus.

According to a statement issued by the institute spokesperson on Tuesday, Chandradeep had taken some prescribed medicines after dinner when he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties. He was immediately rushed to the campus hospital around 11 PM, where he passed away shortly after arrival.

Initial reports suggest that a pill may have blocked his airway, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Institute's response

The spokesperson noted that the death appears accidental but assured that the institute is taking the incident seriously. An internal inquiry has been initiated to understand the circumstances better. “We are committed to preventing recurrence of such incidents in every possible way,” the official said.

This incident adds to a series of unfortunate student deaths at IIT-Kharagpur in recent months:

Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student, was found hanging in his hostel room last Friday. On January 12, Shaon Malik, a third-year Electrical Engineering student, also died by suicide in his hostel room.

On April 20, Aniket Walker, a final-year Ocean Engineering student, was found dead under similar circumstances. On May 4, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year B.Tech student, was found hanging in his hostel.

The institute had earlier announced that a 10-member fact-finding committee had been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mondal’s death.

Focus on student well-being

In light of recent events, IIT-Kharagpur has reaffirmed its commitment to student wellness. The institute said it provides round-the-clock mental health and counselling services. Additionally, it is set to launch a new AI-based mental health initiative, SETU, on July 25, to offer proactive and personalised mental wellness support to its student community.