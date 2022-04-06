Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM IIT-D, Delhi Jal Board sign MoU to address water security issues in Delhi

Highlights Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will work together now

They'll work with an aim to address water security-related issues in the national capital

An MoU signed by the IIT-D and the DJB seeks to collaborate on identified research

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will work together with an aim to address the water security-related issues in the national capital, an official said.

An MoU signed by the IIT-D and the DJB seeks to collaborate on identified research and development initiatives in the areas of water supply and distribution, wastewater conveyance, treatment, recycle, reuse and disposal.

Both sides will work towards development of policy and best practice initiatives for wastewater treatment and its reuse recycling to achieve the goal of zero waste discharge into drains and river Yamuna.

The other areas of collaboration which the MoU covers include:

IIT Delhi, DJB will work together to build shared knowledge platforms and disseminate data and information products to improve understanding of water and wastewater management alternatives for NCT of Delhi.

Both sides will collaborate to jointly develop smart operation and management framework for DJB's water and wastewater infrastructure.

They will jointly develop effective and efficient strategies for management, improvement and rehabilitation of DJB's water distribution and wastewater conveyance systems.

They will collaborate to develop continuing education and training modules for in-service officers of DJB.

"The Memorandum of Understanding seeks to foster a collaborative partnership between IIT Delhi and Delhi Jal Board, Government of NCT of Delhi, based on shared interests in the area of Water and Wastewater Management and Policy Infrastructure within the overarching domain of Water Security and its Sustainability under present and future climate scenarios," said Udit Prakash Rai, CEO, DJB.

Dhanya CT, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, "This MoU will provide a platform to facilitate collaboration between IIT Delhi and DJB in joint studies, research, training and data sharing in problems of common interest such as Operation and Management, Policy and Planning of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure."

Also Read: Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj to be new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board

Also Read: Delhi Jal Board to upgrade all 20 biogas plants to handle municipal solid waste

Latest India News