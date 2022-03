Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj to be new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj to be new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj will be the new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, the AAP-led Delhi government informed on Tuesday.