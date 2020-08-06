Image Source : ANUPAM MISHRA Iconic Kirateshwar temple in Sikkim threatened by floodwaters

Monsoon has long set-in in the country, several parts of the country are witnessing floods. The rising waters have caused trouble in metropolis of Mumbai as well. The iconic Kirateshwar temple in Legship village of Sikkim is facing the rising menace of floodwater.

The temple is situated on the banks of river Rangeet in West Sikkim. Locals in the village inform that incessant rains since 5 pm on Wednesday evening. The rains did not stop till the wee hours of Thursday. The dams on Rangeet River have filled up to the capacity and water has had to be discharged. This has resulted in rise in the water level.

The legends say that Arjuna, from Mahabharat, had visited the temple and taken part in a meditation devoted to Lord Shiva at this temple.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage