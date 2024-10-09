Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
IAS officer KAP Sinha appointed as new chief secretary of Punjab, replacing Anurag Verma

He was earlier holding charge of special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, agriculture and farmers' welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Chandigarh Updated on: October 09, 2024 16:07 IST
IAS officer, KAP Sinha,
Image Source : X IAS officer KAP Sinha

Administrative reshuffle: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday (October 9) appointed KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary of Punjab, replacing Anurag Verma, according to an official order. Sinha is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre.

Sinha previously held the position of Special Chief Secretary revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, agriculture and farmers' welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Meanwhile, Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer, will now preside over the same array of portfolios as additional chief secretary. He had assumed the charge of chief secretary on July 1, 2023.

