'Congress conspires to incite fighting among Hindus': PM Modi at medical college inaugural event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 10 new government medical colleges in Maharashtra. While addressing the event he hit out at the Congres party saying that it strives to divide the society on caste lines. Taking a dig at the Congress party, the PM said it leaves no stone unturned to incite fighting among Hindus.

The prime minister added that Congress is failing the Sanatan concept of 'Sarvajan Hitaye, Sarvajan Sukhaye.' He said, "Congress fights elections on completely communal and casteist lines. Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress's politics. Congress is suppressing the Indian tradition of 'Sarvajan Hitaye - Sarvajan Sukhaye', it is suppressing the Sanatan tradition.”

PM inaugurated 10 medical colleges

PM Modi inaugurated 10 medical colleges which are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). Apart from this, he also laid foundation stones for several other projects worth Rs 7,600 crores.

Project worth Rs 7,600 crore initiated

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. The airport upgrade will augment growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefitting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

Additionally, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a new integrated terminal building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. The project will help in providing world-class facilities for tourists coming to Shirdi.

Speaking about the projects, PM Modi said, “Today, Maharashtra is getting the gift of 10 medical colleges. The foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur and the new integrated terminal building at Shirdi airport has also been laid."

Meanwhile, He also highlighted the work done for Maharashtra under the Mahayuti government in the last few years. He said, "Metro is being expanded and airports are being upgraded in Maharashtra. Various schemes related to infrastructure, solar energy and textiles are being launched in the state. The Foundation of the largest container port, Vadhavan Port was laid. Never before has Maharashtra witnessed development on such a large scale. Under the rule of Congress, there was massive corruption in various sectors. Marathi language has been given classical language status by the central government."

