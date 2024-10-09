'Congress is a parasitic party that swallows its allies': PM Modi after poll results in Haryana, J-K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi greets gathering upon his arrival at the party headquarters after poll result declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on Congress dubbing it a "parasitic party that swallows" its allies. PM Modi was addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi when he said, "Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of."

Furthermore, the PM said, "Whether it is the country's Election Commission, the country's police, the country's judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution." Apparently, he also referred to Congress not accepting the Haryana polls outcome. The Congress has said that the outcome is "totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground reality".

BJP wins Haryana, NC-Congress win J-K

Notably, BJP won the Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive term winning 48 out of the 90 seats while Congress won only 37. BJP's win defied popular perceptions and exit poll predictions that signaled a clean sweep for Congress. The BJP not only won the elections but reached its biggest-ever toll in Haryana.

On the other hand in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance registered an absolute victory securing 49 seats. The NC won 42 seats while the Congress won 6 seats. CPI, the third ally in coalition won only one seat. The BJP came out as the second largest party winning 29 seats.

'Congress did same in Lok Sabha polls': PM Modi

PM Modi also took "parjeevi" jibe at Congress over Jammu and Kashmir results. "In Jammu and Kashmir, its (Congress) allies were already worried that they were suffering losses because of Congress and today's results have shown the same. You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies. Apart from this, where the allies trusted Congress, the boat of those allies sank. In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress's poor performance," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of trying to mislead the country during Lok Sabha polls. He said, "You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions and tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)