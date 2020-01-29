Image Source : PTI Hyderabad techie, 22, commits suicide over 'love failure'

A 22-year-old software employee working in Tata Consultancy Services allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself in his room at a private hostel in Hyderabad. According to the police, the man belongs from Karimnagar district, committed suicide over love failure.

He had joined TCS at the Gachibowli area six months ago. The case into light after the techie did not go to his office on Tuesday and stayed in the room, while his four roommates went to work.

At around 10 pm, when his roommates returned, they found the door was locked from inside. They knocked the door for quite a long time but they did not receive any response, they informed the caretaker of the hostel.

Later when they broke the lock, they found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Based on the preliminary investigation, police said 'love failure' was reportedly the reason for the man taking the extreme step.

(With inputs from PTI)

