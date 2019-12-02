Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Can stricter law alone make things better for girls?

India is outraged as shocking details of a brutal gangrape and murder of Hyderabad veterinary doctor emerges. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that the government was ready to make strictest laws to stop such crimes in future.

As the Deputy Leader of the House, Rajnath Singh said: "no act could be as inhuman as this incident which happened in Hyderabad".

"Entire country is hurt. All lawmakers cutting across party lines have condemned the incident and demanded to give harsher punishment to the accused involved in the incident," Rajnath said.

"After the Nirbhaya incident, a strict law was made and people thought that the number of such incidents would go down," Singh said.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad rape accused served mutton curry in high-security Telangana jail

"But, such gruesome acts have been happening continuously."

"Keeping in sentiments of the House, the government is ready to make necessary changes in the provisions for making stricter law."

Meanwhile, Telangana has issued an advisory asking girls to not venture out at night and stay away from dark spots, in what is being seen as a regressive advisory in wake of outrage after Hyderabad vet's rape and murder.

In Parliament, Jaya Bachchan could not control her anger when she suggested that accused of such heinous crime should be lynched.

ALSO READ: Humanity's shame: Father chains daughter, rapes her; Rajasthan police lodge complaint

But the question that needs to be asked is will making stricter laws alone help change the situation?

Will our girls be more safe with the passing of a law?

How as a society we should move towards creating a country that is equally safe for girls or woman?

Can we start a discourse on girl safety in this country? What do you think will help improve the situation? Please send in your comments.

ALSO READ: Between society's norms and morally corrupt mindsets, why am I not safe as a woman?

ALSO READ: Hyderabad doctor rape-murder: Police report details chilling sequence of ill-fated night