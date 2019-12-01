Image Source : PTI Hyderabad doctor rape-murder: Police report details chilling sequence of ill-fated night

The night of November 27 saw one of the most brutal and barbaric incidents of gangrape and murder go down in Hyderabad when a 26-year-old veterinarian fell victim to the savage act where four men not just raped her but also murdered her by putting her body to fire. Latest police reports have revealed chilling details as to how the events panned out on the ill-fated night.

The charred body of the Hydrabad vet was found on Thursday morning in the outskirts of the city, on the highway towards Bangalore. The four accused have been identified as lorry workers and have been sent to 14 days judicial custody by the police.

Here is how the events of the night of November 27 panned out

5:30 pm: Areef, the lorry driver, who has been identified as the main accused purchased alcohol from a nearby shop and then with the rest of the three accused drank their fill in the lorry's cabin near the toll plaza near Shamshabad. Some reports claim that the accused consumed one and a half bottle of whiskey.

6:00 pm: The victim parked her scooty near the lorry and left for her clinic. This was observed by the 4 workers who then conspired to rape the girl. As per their plans, one of the accused purposely punctured the rear tyre of the victim's scooty.

The four accused then waited for the victim to return to her scooty so that they could execute the plan. Around 9:00 pm, they parked their lorry at Thondapalli Junction further away from the victim's scooty.

9:18 pm: The victim came back from the clinic to take her scooty when she realised that one of the tyres of the scooty was punctured.

9:30 pm: One of the accused, Shiva, offered the girl help and said that he would get the tyre repaired from a nearby shop. He returned a while later and claimed that all the shops nearby had closed. After this, the four accused grabbed the girl and dragged her to an empty compound besides the truck. Another one of the accused, Naveen, switched off her phone.

After this, the four brutally gang-raped her until the girl became unconscious. After a while when the girl regained her consciousness, she started screaming again. As per police reports, this is when the accused decided to kill the girl.

Areef suffocated her to death by covering her mouth and nose. After this, the four put her body in the truck and fled the scene. Shiva and Naveen drove her scooty away from the parking location. On their way, they also purchased petrol.

Later, under a bridge on the National Highway 44, they poured petrol on the body and set her on fire.

Thursday

4:00 am: The four accused then went to Aramgarh where they reached in the wee hours of November 28.

5:00 am: The police had been searching for the girl overnight after she was reported missing.

7:00 am: After an overnight search, the police finally found the victim's body lying under the bridge.

3:00 pm: Family of the victim brought to the police station to book an official complaint.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, J. Siva, J. Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu, all lorry cleaners. Arif is 26 years old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana. The police has sent all 4 accused to 14-day judicial custody.

