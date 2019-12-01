Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Hospital boundary wall damaged, shanties gutted in blaze

Hospital boundary wall damaged, shanties gutted in blaze

The fire, triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in a shanty in Kasba area at around 3.30 am on Sunday, was extinguished by seven fire tenders within an hour, a fire brigade official said.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: December 01, 2019 14:13 IST
Hospital boundary wall damaged, shanties gutted in blaze
Image Source : PTI

Hospital boundary wall damaged, shanties gutted in blaze

The boundary wall of a private hospital was partially damaged and several shanties beside it were gutted in a blaze in the city on Sunday, officials said.

The fire, triggered by an LPG gas cylinder explosion in a shanty in Kasba area at around 3.30 am on Sunday, was extinguished by seven fire tenders within an hour, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said. The blaze was put down before it could spread to the hospital and local residents had taken part in the evacuation of the dwellers of the shanties, the official added.

ALSO READ | Honey-trap case: Raid at local bizman's home, media firm Indore

ALSO READ | Mumbaikars, keep your water stored! City to face water cut from Tuesday

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News