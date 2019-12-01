Mumbaikars, keep your water stored! City to face water cut from Tuesday

Image Source : PTI Mumbaikars, keep your water stored! City to face water cut for a week from Tuesday

The civic body announced a 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai from December 3 to December 9 due to major repairs at water filtration plant in Thane district. The BMC has therefore requested the residents to keep a day’s water stored to avoid inconvenience. It also stated that apart from the water cut there will also be low pressure in some areas.

Officials from the BMC stated that it will repair the pneumatic gates of Pise Pumping Station as part of maintenance work as it found that there was an air leakage in the gates.

According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand of 4,200 million litres. Therefore, households in Mumbai, on an average, get water for around three to four hours every day.

Mumbai received good rainfall and the city lakes that supply water to the city were almost full during the monsoon. According to local reports, the water in the lakes till Friday was 12.2 million litres (ML).