Himachal weather updates: IMD issues yellow warning for cold wave, dense fog in five districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fog spread in some parts of Himachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for a cold wave, ground frost and dense fog at isolated places in five of the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. People living in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi are advised to avoid the outing as heavy rains are likely to lash the region. The weather department said dense fog is expected in these five districts on Friday.

Meanwhile, a severe cold wave hit Una district on Tuesday night, with the minimum temperature hovering around the freezing point at 1.2 degrees Celsius. Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the coldest temperature at night, dipping to minus 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts experienced cold waves with dense fog.

Met office predicts snow at a few places

A fresh Western disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India from January 11 onwards and the Met office has predicted rain and snow at a few places on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather will remain mainly dry until Friday, barring isolated places in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur, which may experience snowfall.

Officials also added that there is a possibility of snowfall in the mid and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met department also advised people in districts experiencing cold waves to wear lightweight warm clothes, stay hydrated, maintain ventilation while using heating appliances, protect livestock and crops from cold weather and provide winter packing to bee colonies.

The winter season rain deficit from January 1 to 8 was 87 per cent, with the state receiving only 2 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 15 mm.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch Emergency, here's how Wayanad's MP responded