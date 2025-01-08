Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch Emergency, here's how Wayanad's MP responded

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Gandhi is the granddaughter of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut, who is all geared up for the release of her much-awaited directorial flick Emergency, extended an invite to Wayanad's Member of Parliament and the sister of the Leader of Opposition, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Kangana not only directed the political drama film but also acted in it and portrayed the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, who was the grandmother of the Wayanad's MP. Kangana, who is also an MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency seat, talked to IANS about her meeting with Priyanka in the Parliament.

''I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, 'You should watch the emergency'. She was very gracious'. She said, 'Yeah may be'. So let's see if they would want to watch the film. I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations,'' she said.

''I thought to myself that there is so much more to every person. When it comes to women, especially, they're always reduced to their equation with men around them. And of course, sensational encounters. In fact, most of the controversial material was about all that. But I have portrayed her with so much dignity and sensibility. And I think that everybody should see this film,'' she added.

Applauding Indira Gandhi's mass appeal during her stint as politician, Kangana further said, ''Apart from some very crazy things that happened during the emergency and other few things, I think she was very loved and celebrated. Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated.''

Meanwhile, after several delays, Emergency is all set to hit the big screens on January 17, 2025. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan.