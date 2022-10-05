Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed after pickup vehicle fell into ditch in Sirmour

Sirmour road accident: The deceased have been identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram from the village Tikkari in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmour.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Sirmour (HP) Published on: October 05, 2022 11:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh, three killed in road accident in Sirmour, pickup vehicle fell into ditch, latest u
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed in road accident in Sirmour.

Highlights

  • A total of three persons died on Wednesday after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch
  • The accident took place at Tikkari road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, DEOC informed
  • The deceased have been identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram

Sirmour road accident: A total of three persons died on Wednesday (October 5) after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) informed.

The deceased have been identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram from the village Tikkari in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmour.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

