Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed after pickup vehicle fell into ditch in Sirmour

Sirmour road accident : A total of three persons died on Wednesday (October 5) after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) informed.

The deceased have been identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram from the village Tikkari in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmour.

More details are awaited in this regard.

