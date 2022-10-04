Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
  Gujarat road accident: 7 dead, 7 injured in collision between autorickshaw, truck in Vadodara

Gujarat road accident: 7 dead, 7 injured in collision between autorickshaw, truck in Vadodara

Road accident: The tragic accident occurred when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in the city.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Vadodara Updated on: October 04, 2022 17:54 IST
Five persons were killed and four others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Tuesday, police said.

Highlights

  • 7 persons were killed and 7 others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler
  • Post the crash, the three-wheeler turned into mangled remains
  • A team from the fire department was involved in the operation to pull out the injured persons

Road accident: At least 7 people were killed on Tuesday and seven others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara. The tragic accident occurred when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in the city, informed authorities.

"A container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road after breaking the divider and crashed into a 'chhakra' (three-wheeler)," inspector of the Harni police station SR Vekariya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A 'chhakra' is a modified open three-wheeler used for commuting and transportation of goods in parts of Gujarat. The vehicle has the front half of a motorbike with a two-wheeled carriage at the back.

"At least five people were killed in the accident that occurred near Golden chowki in the city. The container truck was coming from Surat," he said.

Post the crash, the three-wheeler turned into mangled remains and the death toll was likely to rise, Vekariya said.

There were around 10 people on the three-wheeler, he said.

A team from the fire department was involved in the operation to pull out the injured persons and the bodies from the ill-fated vehicle, the inspector said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Five killed in car-bus collision in Latur

ALSO READ | Kanpur road accident: Death toll mounts to 26 after tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns

(with agencies inputs)

