Himachal Pradesh govt extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31

Himachal Pradesh government extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31 to curb the sprea of COVID-19. On Thursday the government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1. Talking to media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to do away with the night curfew as per guidelines of the centre.

With 103 coronavirus cases today, the state’s tally shot up to 2,506. The steep increase in Solan and Sirmaur continued with 35 and 22 new cases. Mandi reported the highest-ever spike of 24 new cases. Besides, nine persons tested positive in Kangra, six in Shimla, three in Una, two in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur.

Earlier, The West Bengal government on Thursday said the lockdown in containment zones in the state will be extended till August 31.

