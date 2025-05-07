High alert across borders: Govt cancels leaves of Paramilitary forces amid India-Pakistan tensions Home Minister Amit Shah termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday instructed the chiefs of all paramilitary forces to recall their personnel who are on leave, following the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan as a retaliatory measure against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Shah, who has been in constant touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, also instructed them to ensure the safety of civilians living along border areas by relocating them to safer locations. Additionally, he directed the concerned authorities to have bunkers prepared for the civilian population in case of an emergency, according to sources.

The Home Minister directed the chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to recall their personnel who are currently on leave, sources confirmed. Additionally, Shah reviewed the internal security situation in the country and instructed top security officials to remain on high alert and maintain strict vigilance.

'Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people'

The Home Minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam. He also said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

In an X post, Shah said, "Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."

The Home Minister further said that the Modi government is committed to delivering a strong and appropriate response to any attack on India or its citizens. "The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he added.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

(With PTI inputs)