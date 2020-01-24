Heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore destroyed in Delhi

Heroin worth over Rs 1,000 crore has been destroyed by the customs department here, an official statement issued on Friday said. A high level disposal committee has carried out destruction of 207.109 kgs of heroin on January 24 at a centralised bio-medical waste facility, it said.

The quantity of drugs was related to 15 cases of seizures made by the department during 2004 to 2010.

"The current market value of the destroyed drugs i.e. heroin, in the international market is approximately Rs 1,000 crore," the statement issued by the customs preventive commissionerate said.

The process of destruction was conducted in an environment friendly manner and as per the existing environmental norms, it added.